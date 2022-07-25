Have you ever been on vacation and found dozens of new unworked Jira issues waiting for you?
Out of Office Assistant for Jira solves this problem. Never again should you start your first day back in the office dealing with irritated customers and colleagues... and a heap of late work.
Instead, you can create Out of Office rules for Jira directly from Slack.
- Schedule your rules for any dates in the future
- Trigger the rule with your emoji status (:palm_tree: or :face_with_thermometer:)
- Type an Out of Office message. This will be posted as a comment in any issue that gets assigned to you
- Appoint a coverer to reassign your new issues to them.
Note: This is the Slack version of the Out Of Office Assistant for Jira.This app requires a subscription or active evaluation to the Out of Office Assistant app and to Jira Software, Jira Work Management or Jira Service Management cloud.
You can find our app in the Atlassian Marketplace and try for free for 30 days: http://sso.works/oooslack