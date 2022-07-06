Sudozi is the real-time Finance HQ helping companies save money and drive efficiencies. With Sudozi, you can automate BvAs, renewal alerts, and spend request workflows, all while centralizing mission-critical insights for Finance and department leaders to make timely decisions. No more chasing down documents and cobbling together data—Sudozi automates the manual parts of critical finance responsibilities, allowing high-growth companies to focus on generating smart growth. With Sudozi’s App for Slack you can bring the spend workflow to where the conversations are already happening: • Speed up key decisions related to company investment and spend by reducing the wasted time navigating between applications • Increase engagement with the company spend process by removing the friction for your organization to initiate, review and stay up-to-date on the status of spend requests. • Never miss an important update with real-time Slack notifications when there is an update to a spend request. • Gain visibility on all spend intent, and empower your budget owners – all within Slack.