involve.me
is the AI quiz funnel builder with built-in email automation. It builds quizzes, assessments, calculators, product recommendation flows, landing pages, and forms.
Every involve.me
funnel submission lands in a Slack channel of your choice, with the respondent's answers, score, and contact data in the message. See qualified leads the second they convert, watch quiz completions roll in, and route handoffs without leaving Slack.
Unlike quiz builders that only capture a lead and hand it off, involve.me
connects the quiz funnel directly to the follow-up journey. The AI Agent generates complete funnels through chat: structure, copy, design, scoring, and outcome pages. Built-in email automation sends sequences that branch on answers, scores, outcomes, opens, and clicks.
Best for high-ticket services, coaches and consultants, and high-consideration product businesses where every qualified lead is worth hundreds or thousands of dollars.