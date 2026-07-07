資料保留政策
CORPORATE WELLNESS TECHNOLOGIES PTE. LTD. will retain data related to payment in the event of disputes but remove user accounts and the rest of its data upon request
資料封存與移除政策
CORPORATE WELLNESS TECHNOLOGIES PTE. LTD. will retain data related to payment in the event of disputes but remove user accounts and the rest of its data upon request
資料儲存政策
CORPORATE WELLNESS TECHNOLOGIES PTE. LTD. will store data related to the user including location, time zone, name and email alongside app related data
資料託管詳細資料
Google Cloud Firebase
使用的 LLM 模型
OpenAI Responses API using GPT-5-mini
LLM 保留設定
OpenAI response storage is disabled for this feature (`store: false`). Slack data is not used to train models.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Multi-tenant with logical customer isolation.
LLM 資料常駐政策
No dedicated regional data residency configured for our OpenAI API project