Attendance and time tracking where your team already works. Asa.Team is a chat-native workplace assistant: team members message the Asa bot in Slack, Microsoft Teams or Telegram to clock in and out, and every entry is timestamped automatically. Daily attendance records and monthly timesheets build themselves and export for payroll. Smart, timezone-aware reminders nudge anyone who forgets — no managers policing spreadsheets. Leave and PTO without the HR portal. Employees ask the bot for their balance or request leave in plain language; managers approve in one tap and the shared team calendar updates instantly. What we have that nobody has: AI Project Intelligence. Point Asa at the channels a project lives in. It reads the conversation and automatically surfaces blockers, key decisions, risks and progress — so you always know where every project stands without chasing status updates. Ask "@asa where are we on the launch?" and get a straight answer. Team wellness, not surveillance. Anonymous daily mood check-ins give managers aggregated burnout early-warnings. No screenshots, no keystroke logging, no activity monitoring — ever. One workspace across every platform. Office staff on Slack or Teams, field crew on Telegram (WhatsApp in early access) — everyone clocks into the same company workspace with one dashboard of hours, leave and insights. Free forever for up to 5 people. Paid plans are flat per company — never per seat. Set up in about two minutes. AI may generate inaccurate responses. Please double check responses are factual and correct.