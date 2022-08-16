Versatile PlantUML Renderer

資料保留政策
No user specific data is retained. The connection and usage data we do store is only retained while the app is actively installed in a Slack workspace. Once the app in uninstalled data will only be retained for a maximum of 30 days after this to enable continuity of experience should the app be reinstalled in that time.
資料封存與移除政策
Data is not archived. As mentioned in the Data Retention policy all data for a workspace is removed a maximum of 30 days after uninstallation.
資料儲存政策
Data is only stored for active installations (subject to 30 day continuity as detailed in other areas). It is only stored electronically in a data centre and is not replicated, copied, or in any other way stored in any other medium.