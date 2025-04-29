資料保留政策
We retain Customer Personal Data only for as long as is necessary to provide our services under the Agreement and in line with our legal obligations. Once data is no longer required for the agreed purpose, it is securely deleted or anonymized, unless a statutory requirement mandates longer retention. This approach ensures we do not keep personal data longer than necessary.
資料封存與移除政策
At the end of processing, or upon termination of the Agreement, we will - at the Customer’s choice - either securely delete or return all Customer Personal Data, and remove all existing copies, unless applicable law requires continued storage. This process ensures data is not retained beyond the agreed period and is removed from our systems in a secure and compliant manner.
資料儲存政策
Customer Personal Data is stored securely in compliance with applicable Data Protection Laws, using appropriate technical and organizational measures to prevent unauthorized access, alteration, or loss. All storage locations and any transfers comply with relevant regional and cross-border data transfer requirements, and where applicable, standard contractual clauses or equivalent safeguards are applied.
資料託管詳細資料
All data is hosted by AWS managed database services.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Our LLM feature operates within a secure environment where each workspace’s data is logically isolated from all others. All processing is performed using a private instance of OpenAI’s API, which does not use submitted data for training or mode
LLM 資料常駐政策
All LLM processing is performed by OpenAI within its designated hosting regions, in accordance with OpenAI’s infrastructure and compliance standards. Customer data is not transferred outside of these hosting regions