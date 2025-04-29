Your customers want support in Slack, but without the right infrastructure, it quickly becomes chaos with lost threads, unclear ownership, and no SLAs. That's why we built Plain—the AI-native customer infrastructure platform for B2B teams who want to move faster, automate intelligently, and deliver exceptional customer support. What you get with Plain:

- Unified infrastructure. Track and resolve every customer interaction in one place, whether it's from Slack, email, Discord, in-app chat, or anywhere else, with full context and history.

- Fully customizable AI. Build workflows where AI handles common questions, gathers context, and escalates complex issues.

- Work 10x faster. Plain Sidekick learns your product and customers, helping you draft replies, answer questions, and handle batch operations. Sidekick can be installed and dispatched within Slack.

- Turn tickets into strategy. Your support data becomes your richest source of product insights and revenue intelligence—revealing what customers need, where they struggle, and what drives growth.

- Scale without adding headcount. Support more customers with the same team.