allstarsbot is an app review monitoring tool for Slack.
Get notifications about new reviews for iOS apps from the Apple App Store and Android from the Google Play Store into Slack.
Never miss a bad review again that might hurt your reputation and your business.
Free and paid plans are available:
• Multiple checks per day for new user reviews for any iOS & Android app from all countries.
• Save time by no longer having to manually check for new reviews.
• Get translations with one click only.
• Reply to reviews with one click: we will send you to the review in your App Store Connect or Google Play Developer account.
• Get reviews for any app in the App Store or Play Store: learn from customer feedback from your competitors and improve your own app.
• Share new app reviews with your team by adding them to the Slack channel.
Try it now for free and start getting new app reviews in Slack.
Contact us at hello@allstarsbot.com
or visit us at https://allstarsbot.com
if you have any questions.