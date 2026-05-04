隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Your data is stored with us as long as you use EmojiBox, after you terminate use of EmojiBox may opt to archive your data at our discretion.

資料封存與移除政策 You can opt to request removal of your data at any time by making a request to hello@emojibox.app. During use of EmojiBox we won't archive or delete your data without notifying you first.

資料儲存政策 EmojiBox stores your data in Azure in a secure database. Your data is encrypted at rest and can only be accessed by you by logging into EmojiBox or using our bot in Slack.

資料中心位置 澳洲

資料託管詳細資料 Azure Australia East

資料託管公司 Azure

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no