Things you can do in Slack
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@EmojiBox find ...
Instantly find any Emoji in our 98,000+ emoji collection, straight in Slack.
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@EmojiBox subscribe
Add Emoji notifications to any channel, EmojiBox will announce new Emojis with a Slack post so that everyone can start using those new creations straight away!
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@EmojiBox :emojiName:
Get the goss on a specific emoji in your library. Summaries include descriptions, larger downloadable images and creation dates, perfect if you're wanting to get to know a fresh new Emoji or grab the raw image for a slideshow you're prepping :muscle:Things you can do at https://emojibox.app
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Find Emoji:
Browse our 98,000 strong collection of the finest Emoji known to companies just like yours. Download em with one click or find em straight in Slack.
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Collections:
Manage and update your Emoji descriptions to better explain those in-jokes that newbies don't often figure out straight away when they join your team. Think :shipit: and :dusty_stick:
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EmojiBox settings:
View / remove subscribed channels and see where Emoji notifications are going. Reinstall the app if new scopes appear or you've removed your installation.
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Bulk export:
Download all your Emoji in one click (can take a little while for big collections). Great when you're moving your collection between workspaces.Watch this space :eyes:
:pray: Thanks so much for trying out EmojiBox! More features will be on their way soon!
:e-mail: Fire a message to hello@emojibox.app
. We'd love to hear what you enjoy about EmojiBox and anything you think could be improved.