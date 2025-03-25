資料保留政策
Get Turnout Inc retains data according to our terms of service, which can be modified by contractual agreements between customers and Unthread.
資料封存與移除政策
Get Turnout Inc. will fully remove data upon request from tenants in accordance with GDPR, CCPA, and other data privacy regulatory policies.
資料儲存政策
Get Turnout Inc. will store data in accordance with our terms at https://unthread.io/terms. Data is always encrypted in transit and at rest, and is retained until a deletion request is made. Deletion requests can be made by emailing security@unthread.io.
資料託管詳細資料
We host it in an encrypted cloud using Google Cloud Platform's CloudSQL product.
LLM 保留設定
We use OpenAI's ZDR endpoints, which means inputs and outputs are not logged or retained for application state.
LLM 資料租戶政策
OpenAI's uses a multi-tenant environment.
LLM 資料常駐政策
OpenAI stores data in the US.