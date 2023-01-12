Microsoft Viva Goals

資料保留政策
Viva Goals stores customer’s data as long as they are active and deletes them 30 days after customer ends agreement. Viva Goals stores limited information about its users such as work mail and does not store SSN, credit card, birth date or other information, this data is retained and can be deleted per customer request.
資料封存與移除政策
Viva Goals will remove all customer data within 30 days of termination and upon request as per GDPR
資料儲存政策
Viva Goals will store the data in secure and encrypted format. Customer data will be protected both at rest and transit.