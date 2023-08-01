Jell will retain customer data in accordance with policies published by SURESWIFT CAPITAL INC., the owner and provider of www.jell.com, at

Jell will retain California customer data in accordance with California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”) and other California privacy laws including; California Civil Code Section 1798.83 (the “Shine the Light” law).

Jell will retain EU UK customer data in accordance with Privacy and Electronic Communications (EC Directive) Regulations 2003 as amended by the Privacy and Electronic Communications (EC Directive) (Amendment) Regulations 2011 and the European Union’s 2018 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).