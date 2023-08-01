Standups by Jell
helps you manage your standups, check-ins, scheduled surveys, OKRs, and goals to know what everyone's working on. See why over 50,000 accounts (Fogcreek Software, Tesla, Bitcoin, and Uber) use us!Built for Remote and Physical Teams:robot_face: Friendly Bot
Use the Standup by Jell bot directly from Slack each day to participate in standups. :muscle: Powerful Slash Commands
Mark tasks as complete, or add new tasks to your standup throughout the day with slash commands.:alarm_clock: Flexible Reminders
Setup reminders to match your team's schedule. Optimized for teams that work across multiple time zones.:bell: Configurable Notifications
Get notified when team members publish their standup or complete tasks throughout the day.:question:Customizable Questions
Customize standup questions to fit your team. Or create additional custom check-ins.:card_file_box: Browsable Archive
Read everyone's standup directly in Slack, or catch up on what you missed in the archives.
Free trial available.