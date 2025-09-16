資料保留政策
We follow a uniform backup and retention schedule. By default, all data are retained for the data retention period in the Terms of Service and deleted thereafter. All data from encrypted backup servers are deleted within three months from termination of the account.
more - https://www.outdoo.ai/privacy-policy
資料封存與移除政策
9.1 Backup and Recovery Process
Outdoo has a formal backup and recovery process. Application logs are backed up and are maintained for a duration of one year. Customers’ data is backed up in two ways:
A continuous backup is maintained in different datacenters to support a system failover if it were to occur in the primary datacenter. Should an unlikely catastrophe occur in one of the data-centres, businesses would lose only five minutes of data.
Data is backed up to persistent storage every day and retained for the last fourteen days.
9.2 Backup of server configurations
Yes. System state snapshots of baselined configuration are created and saved using Amazon Machine Images (AMI) or Azure System Images. The AMIs/System-Images are periodically updated and are used while creating new instances.
9.3 Backup Encryption
Yes. All backups are encrypted using AES 256-bit encryption with key strength of 1,024 bits and keys being managed through AWS/AZURE Key Management Services (KMS).
9.4 Bespoke Retention Schedules
We follow a uniform backup and retention schedule. By default, all data are retained for the data retention period in the Terms of Service and deleted thereafter. All data from encrypted backup servers are deleted within three months from termination of the account.
資料儲存政策
9.1 Backup and Recovery Process
Outdoo has a formal backup and recovery process. Application logs are backed up and are maintained for a duration of one year. Customers’ data is backed up in two ways:
A continuous backup is maintained in different datacenters to support a system failover if it were to occur in the primary datacenter. Should an unlikely catastrophe occur in one of the data-centres, businesses would lose only five minutes of data.
Data is backed up to persistent storage every day and retained for the last fourteen days.
9.2 Backup of server configurations
Yes. System state snapshots of baselined configuration are created and saved using Amazon Machine Images (AMI) or Azure System Images. The AMIs/System-Images are periodically updated and are used while creating new instances.
9.3 Backup Encryption
Yes. All backups are encrypted using AES 256-bit encryption with key strength of 1,024 bits and keys being managed through AWS/AZURE Key Management Services (KMS).
9.4 Bespoke Retention Schedules
We follow a uniform backup and retention schedule. By default, all data are retained for the data retention period in the Terms of Service and deleted thereafter. All data from encrypted backup servers are deleted within three months from termination of the account.
more - https://www.outdoo.ai/privacy-policy
使用的 LLM 模型
Custom models hosted on AWS
LLM 保留設定
Customer data is retained up to 3 years as per the agreement.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Outdoo’s LLM operates in a multitenant model with strict logical separation of each customer’s data. For enterprise deployments, data can be stored in dedicated private storage for enhanced isolation and control.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Outdoo utilizes AWS data centers in the U.S. (US-East and US-West) for U.S. customers, and provides EU-based data storage for European customers to support regional data residency requirements.