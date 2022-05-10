OfficeRnD Workplace

:people_holding_hands: Encourage team collaboration
View schedules, office maps and invite employees to collaborate directly on Slack
:desktop_computer: Desk booking made simple
Easily find and reserve available seats on beautiful maps with one click on Slack
:office: Plan office visits
See if your teammates are up for a day in the office or check availability for productive on-site meetings
:bar_chart: Get insights
Make informed decisions and reduce space costs while promoting a culture of collaboration
:clap: Without leaving SlackLearn more at: https://www.officernd.com/workplace-management-software/
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的說明中心。