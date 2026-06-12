Amplitude - EU

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Our data retention policy is governed by the MSA we have with our customers

資料封存與移除政策 Amplitude deletes customer data at the end of the customer’s subscription to the Amplitude services as set forth in the Amplitude DPA. During the term of a customer’s subscription, customers can, at their discretion, delete data from Amplitude using the deletion tools made available.

資料儲存政策 Storage is indefinite unless otherwise specified on MSA or we receive a request to delete data

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Amplitude AI uses third‑party foundation models provided by our AI subprocessors, including OpenAI models (e.g., GPT‑4 family) and, for certain AI Agent and roadmap features, Anthropic models via Amazon Bedrock and Google’s Vertex/Gemini services.

LLM 保留設定 Any retention of data by third‑party LLM providers is limited to direct service operation. Persistent logs and observability data is stored in Amplitude-controlled systems following our standard data-retention policies.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Amplitude operates a multi‑tenant SaaS platform with strong logical isolation between customers. No customer data is retained or reused by LLM providers for model training, any telemetry occurs exclusively within Amplitude‑controlled systems