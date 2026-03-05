資料保留政策
All data is retained within our systems only when there is a continued and valid reason to store or process the data.
資料封存與移除政策
Customers and users have the right to request the deletion of their information by making a request. This request must be made by the customer or user.
資料儲存政策
We only keep user data as long as necessary to deliver our service. Once data is no longer required for service delivery, it is automatically removed from our systems.
LLM 保留設定
We maintain minimal data retention policies. Conversation data with the gpt-4o model is retained for 30 days for troubleshooting purposes only, after which it is automatically purged.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Kinfolk uses OpenAI's gpt-4o model with a strict data tenancy policy. Customer data is processed solely to provide the requested services. Data is not shared with third parties beyond OpenAI, nor used to train or improve OpenAI's models.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Our implementation of gpt-4o uses OpenAI's standard API infrastructure. Data processing occurs in OpenAI's secure cloud environments primarily located in the United States.