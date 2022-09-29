Qarrot retains customer data as long as they have an active account or have submitted a request to anonymize data for specific employees. Upon termination, we anonymize the customer’s data, including anything that would identify the organization and the personal identity of its users (program administrators, leaders, and employees). After 3 years, we delete all customer data rendering any and all records unrecoverable. This deletion is only completed after 3 years as it includes transactional records that may be required for Qarrot’s financial reporting, legal compliance, and record keeping.

資料封存與移除政策

Qarrot retains customer data as long as they have an active account or have submitted a request to anonymize data for specific employees. Upon termination, we anonymize the customer’s data, including anything that would identify the organization and the personal identity of its users (program administrators, leaders, and employees). After 3 years, we delete all customer data rendering any and all records unrecoverable. This deletion is only completed after 3 years as it includes transactional records that may be required for Qarrot’s financial reporting, legal compliance, and record keeping. At any time, users of Qarrot may request that their data be anonymized by contacting us at help@qarrotperformance.com. By anonymizing user data, we are replacing anything that would identify their personal information, including first name, last name, email address, employee ID number, job title, etc with randomized alphanumeric text strings. This can only be done after deleting the user's account.