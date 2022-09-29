資料保留政策
Privacy and data security is our top concern. Data is stored while you continue to use our services. Customers can request their data be irreversibly deleted at any time by making a request to support@sunrizeapp.com, and all data will be purged from our database within 48 hours, and from database S3 backups within 7 days.
資料封存與移除政策
Lead Tech Inc, provides users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to support@sunrizeapp.com. All data will be deleted from our database within 48 hours, and within 7 days all encrypted S3 database backups will be fully deleted.
資料儲存政策
Lead Tech Inc., will store data within volume encrypted AWS RDS database instances and retain encrypted S3 database backups for 7 days.
All data is encrypted in transit using HTTPS with TLS (we score an "A" rating on Qualys SSL Labs Tests).
All server hosts use encrypted EBS volume encryption. Lead Tech Inc, conducts quarterly security reviews and will make security threat models available upon request.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud Hosted on Amazon AWS in the us-east-1 region
資料託管公司
Amazon Web Services