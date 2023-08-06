資料保留政策
Data is retained as per the Drivetrain Master Service Agreement (MSA). Upon Termination of the MSA, Drivetrain retains all Service Data for sixty (60) days from the date of effective termination (“Data Retention Period”) or as mentioned in the MSA.
資料封存與移除政策
Upon written request, we provide necessary assistance in downloading the Service Data within the Data Retention Period. Beyond the Data Retention Period, we reserve the right to delete all the Service Data in our possession.
資料儲存政策
Drivetrain maintains a variety of controls designed to protect customer data in its care. These controls include: (1) a multi-tenant system architecture; (2) various procedures designed to ensure customer data is used in accordance with customer instructions and customer contracts; (3) security controls, policies and procedures; (4) industry-accepted encryption practices. These controls are explained in detail in the Drivetrain Terms of Service and Privacy documents