/glossary-add command.:eyes: Use the
/glossary-show command to view all glossary terms.:grey_question: Use the
/glossary-explain [term] command to ask Glossary to explain a term privately (only visible to you).:speech_balloon: Send a "@Glossary [term]" message to ask for a meaning or add me to the conversation.:speak_no_evil: Use the
/glossary-toggle command to toggle auto replies for glossary terms.:information_desk_person: Ask for help using
/glossary-help command.
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的說明中心。