For the most up to date policy information, always refer to:

We will keep your personal data confidential except where disclosure is required or permitted by applicable laws. Only authorized personnel within LumApps have access to the data. We may disclose your personal data to third parties to carry out our usual business practices. Disclosures will only be so that we can process your personal data for the purposes set out above. LumApps may share your personal data to the following third parties: Our service providers; Our affiliates; Third Parties involved in a corporate transaction with us. LumApps seeks to conclude data processing agreements with its service providers to ensure that your personal data is used, stored and transferred securely and in accordance with the applicable laws. We may also disclose or transfer personal data to fulfill legal obligations or when a legal authority requires a disclosure. We may also disclose personal data if we are a party of a business sale, such as a merger or an acquisition.