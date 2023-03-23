Combined together, LumApps and Slack offer a streamlined employee experience and higher engagement. Leverage the dedicated LumApps app to display LumApps platform’s news and community posts directly into Slack channels, and reach employees where they are at, while increasing LumApps content visibility. Make sure your messages reach their targets by broadcasting media-rich messages and campaigns in Slack.The use of the LumApps app requires an active LumApps platform user account. Please visit or contact LumApps at https://www.lumapps.com/contact-us/](https://www.lumapps.com/contact-us/)
For the most up to date policy information, always refer to: https://www.lumapps.com/legal/privacy-policy/
We will keep your personal data confidential except where disclosure is required or permitted by applicable laws. Only authorized personnel within LumApps have access to the data.
We may disclose your personal data to third parties to carry out our usual business practices. Disclosures will only be so that we can process your personal data for the purposes set out above. LumApps may share your personal data to the following third parties:
Our service providers; Our affiliates; Third Parties involved in a corporate transaction with us.
LumApps seeks to conclude data processing agreements with its service providers to ensure that your personal data is used, stored and transferred securely and in accordance with the applicable laws.
We may also disclose or transfer personal data to fulfill legal obligations or when a legal authority requires a disclosure. We may also disclose personal data if we are a party of a business sale, such as a merger or an acquisition.
資料封存與移除政策
For the most up to date policy information, always refer to: https://www.lumapps.com/legal/privacy-policy/
Erasure of your personal data: you have a right to ask us to remove your personal data from our database and the database of third parties. Notwithstanding any overriding exceptions, the right to erasure applies where: (i) your personal data is no longer necessary for the purposes it was originally collected or processed; (ii) the lawful basis of processing your data is consent and you withdraw your consent; (iii) you object to the processing and there are no reasons (overriding legitimate grounds) for continuing processing; (iv) your personal data has been unlawfully processed; (v) your personal data has to be erased to comply with a legal obligation.
Contact us by sending email at privacy@lumapps.com. In such a case, we ask you to provide us your name, contact details, as well as something that we can use to reasonably verify your identity. Once you have contacted us about this right, we will either comply with your request or explain the reasons we can’t comply
資料儲存政策
For the most up to date policy information, always refer to: https://www.lumapps.com/legal/privacy-policy/
LumApps collects and stores personal data in accordance with general industry standards and practices and has implemented appropriate technical and organizational measures taking into account the nature of the data processing.
It is possible that personal data we collect from you may be transferred, stored and/or processed outside the European Economic Area (EEA), specifically in the United States. If personal data is transferred outside the European Union (EU), we make sure that (i) the transferee is located in a country with adequate safeguards (as decided by the EU commission from time to time), or (ii) the transfer occurs by using model clauses published by the EU commission.
We will not store personal data for a longer period than is necessary for the purpose described in this Privacy Policy, any contractual terms, or as required by law. The length of time that we hold your personal data may vary based on its purpose and will be reviewed regularly. For example, the personal data of potential clients is retained for a period not exceeding three (3) years from the last contact with the concerned person.
Contact us by sending email at privacy@lumapps.com. In such a case, we ask you to provide us your name, contact details, as well as something that we can use to reasonably verify your identity. Once you have contacted us about this right, we will either comply with your request or explain the reasons we can’t comply