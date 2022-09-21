隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We only retain collected information for as long as necessary to provide you with your requested service. What data we store, we’ll protect within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification.

資料封存與移除政策 Dailytics will remove all user's data after they click on the "Delete my account" button or when contacting the Support team

資料儲存政策 Dailytics will only store the credentials to access their user's analytics data. The analytics data is used on the fly to generate the report, never persisted in our DB.

資料中心位置 英國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted on Render.com

資料託管公司 Render.com