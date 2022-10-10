隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 If you create a User Account to use services associated with Inkle, we will retain your personal information while the User Account you’ve created remains active. We will also retain your information for as long as we have a legitimate business purpose to do so, and thereafter, for no longer than is required or permitted by law.

資料封存與移除政策 If you create a User Account to use services associated with Inkle, we will retain your personal information while the User Account you’ve created remains active. We will also retain your information for as long as we have a legitimate business purpose to do so, and thereafter, for no longer than is required or permitted by law. This includes data you or others have provided to us, as well as data generated or inferred from your use of Inkle. If your data is no longer required, we will delete it or you can request to delete it at any point in time.

資料儲存政策 If you create a User Account to use services associated with Inkle, we will retain your personal information while the User Account you’ve created remains active. We will also retain your information for as long as we have a legitimate business purpose to do so, and thereafter, for no longer than is required or permitted by law. This includes data you or others have provided to us, as well as data generated or inferred from your use of Inkle.

資料中心位置 印度, 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS