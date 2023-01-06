Opstream revolutionizes modern procurement teams through a self-service, AI driven platform that automates, streamlines and accelerates cross-organizational procurement workflows. Establish a single centralized platform for all employees to create purchase requests, license expansions and renewals. No-code workflows allow stakeholders to build dynamic intake and approval processes in minutes while giving employees a self-serve experience. We give increased visibility across the entire organization that reduces the prevalence of shadow procurement and increases user adoption. Procurement teams improve efficiency, business units get their tools 3x faster and company wide objectives are met when you partner with Opstream. Opstream integration for Slack allows you to get realtime notifications on the status of your requests, and allows reviewers to get a notification when a new request is pending their review and approve or reject it without leaving Slack.