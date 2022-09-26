隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain data in accordance with customer contracts, including user-requested data deletion, and as required by applicable law. We delete customer data within a reasonable period upon request or when our agreement with them terminates. We have a written Data Retention Policy covering both customer and administrative data at Imperative.

資料封存與移除政策 Imperative archives and removes customer data in conformance with our Data Protection Policy and Data Retention Policy. When a customer contract completes/terminates, or a user requests deletion of our data, we remove that data from active systems within a reasonable period, and from data archives within 120 days.

資料儲存政策 Imperative stores customer data in conformance to our data encryption policy and data protection policy and in compliance with our SOC 2 Type 2 certification. SOC 2 certification or policies can be provided upon request.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 All data is hosted in Digital Ocean and Microsoft Azure

資料託管公司 Digital Ocean and Microsoft Azure