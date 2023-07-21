Zoho Analytics

資料保留政策
We hold the data in your account as long as you choose to use Zoho Services. Once you terminate your Zoho user account, your data will eventually get deleted from active database during the next clean-up that occurs once in 6 months. The data deleted from the active database will be deleted from backups after 3 months.
https://www.zoho.com/security-faq.html
資料封存與移除政策
We hold the data in your account as long as you choose to use Zoho Services. Once you terminate your Zoho user account, your data will eventually get deleted from active database during the next clean-up that occurs once in 6 months. The data deleted from the active database will be deleted from backups after 3 months.
https://www.zoho.com/security-faq.html
資料託管詳細資料
Zoho has proprietary SaaS framework on which all the cloud applications are hosted. We have a three-tier architecture with proper separation of tiers. Zoho has dedicated cage in the data center colocation facilities. The complete infrastructure including the network components/servers are owned, installed and maintained by Zoho.