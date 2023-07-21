If your team uses Zoho Analytics to analyze business data and extract insights, integrating it with Slack can enhance collaboration. Have you achieved the highest sales this month? Or has a particular campaign fallen short of expectations? When key metrics shift significantly — whether up or down — sharing it with your team is crucial. However, exporting reports as PDFs or images, and then manually uploading them to Slack is time-consuming and exhausting. When you integrate Zoho Analytics with Slack, you can effortlessly share reports directly from your Zoho Analytics account. What can you do with this integration? - Sharing reports in various formats like CSV, PDF, and images

- Posting reports directly into specific chats or channels

- Celebrate wins or engage in discussions swiftly