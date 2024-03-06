Skypher US

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Skypher Bot retains user-submitted data only as long as necessary to provide the Service. Task notifications and AI prompts are processed in real time and not permanently stored. Uploaded questionnaires are stored according to your Skypher account settings. Usage data may be kept briefly for analytics and improving the Service.

資料封存與移除政策 Users can request deletion of Skypher Bot data at any time by contacting support@skypher.co . Upon request, all associated data is permanently deleted within 30 days. No archived copies are retained beyond this period, unless legally required.

資料儲存政策 We host our data using a multi-tenant architecture on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Customer data is logically segregated by organisation ID, and we utilize multiple geographical availability zones for data replication. Our data is stored in AWS data center facilities, which are ISO 27001:2013 certified and undergo periodic SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 report audits. Additionally, we have a continuous backup program for our database and employ secure deletion and disposal procedures for retired media.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 AWS cloud hosting

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAI, Claude, Mistral

LLM 保留設定 LLMs are configured for zero data retention. On top of that we apply anonymization masking to obfscucate any reference to a customer before sending text to the LLM

LLM 資料租戶政策 For openAI, Cloud API is used (multi tenant). For Claude we use AWS bedrock which is a deployment of claude on AWS infrastructure (multi tenant, serverless). For Mistral, we self host our own model