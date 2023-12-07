資料保留政策
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. As long as the user uses any functionality associated with our Slack app, we store the necessary data related to that app. Once the user stops using or deactivates all the functionality associated with our app, we will no longer hold their data. Customers can request the removal of their data at any time by making a request to app@riyo.ai.
資料封存與移除政策
riyo.ai allows all users to delete their data by submitting a request to app@riyo.ai.
資料儲存政策
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
資料託管公司
Amazon Web Services