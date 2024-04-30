SMS to Slack

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Mercurial Labs LLC will retain data necessary for critical business operations or until a customer requests to have their data removed.

資料封存與移除政策 Mercurial Labs LLC will remove data that is not necessary for critical business operations or if a customer requests to have their data removed.

資料儲存政策 Mercurial Labs LLC will store data necessary for critical business operations and delete non-critical data yearly.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Data is hosted in a Cloud Provider.

資料託管公司 Google Cloud Platform

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no