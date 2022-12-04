Founderhood

We only retain personal data for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfill the purposes we collected it for, including for satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements. We may retain personal data for a longer period in the event of a complaint, if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation in respect to any of our users, or as required or permitted by applicable law. To determine the appropriate retention period for personal data, we consider the amount, nature and sensitivity of the personal data, the potential risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure of our users data, the purposes for which we process user's data and whether we can achieve those purposes through other means, and the applicable legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or other requirements.

資料封存與移除政策

Users have the right to request a copy of some or all their personal data — via email support@thefounderhood.com to do so. We also want to make sure that user's data is accurate and up-to-date, so they can email us if they would like to amend or delete it. No fee usually required Users will not have to pay a fee to access their personal data (or to exercise any of your other rights). However, we may charge a reasonable fee if a user's request is clearly unfounded, repetitive or excessive. Alternatively, we may refuse to comply with user's request in these circumstances. What we may need from our users We may need to request specific information from our users to help us confirm their identity and ensure their right to access their personal data (or to exercise any of their other rights). This is a security measure to ensure that personal data is not disclosed to any person who has no right to receive it. We may also contact them to ask for further information in relation to thier request to speed up our response. Time limit to respond We try to respond to all legitimate requests within two months. Occasionally it may take us longer than two months if your request is particularly complex or if a user has made a number of requests. In this case, we will notify them and keep them updated.