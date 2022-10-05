資料保留政策
The Oracle Content Management Slack App itself does not collection any personal information other than authentication credentials so that the app can allow you to browse your Oracle Content Management folders to find content you want to share through Slack . This data is stored in the Oracle Content management database securely.
資料封存與移除政策
The data mentioned above in the data retention policy can be archived as part of backup procedures. There is no policy for removal as the data is not considered sensitive.
資料儲存政策
The Oracle Content Management Slack App itself does not collection any personal information other than authentication credentials so that the app can allow you to browse your Oracle Content Management folders to find content you want to share through Slack . This data is stored in the Oracle Content management database securely.