資料保留政策
Credal retains data only as long as necessary (i.e., while accounts using it are in active status), after which the data is deleted or anonymized unless required by law to retain it for longer.
資料封存與移除政策
Credal will archive or remove customer data upon customer request. When accounts are voluntarily closed, all related data will be removed after 30 days.
資料儲存政策
Credal AI stores customer data in encrypted databases subject to industry-standard security.
使用的 LLM 模型
Users can choose from various models offered by OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), and Google (Gemini)
LLM 保留設定
Please see response above.
LLM 資料租戶政策
We have DPAs or equivalent agreements executed with all LLM model providers, prohibiting and/or limiting storage, retention, and ability to train models on our users' data. Please refer to each provider's relevant docs for other terms/policies.
LLM 資料常駐政策
US for all providers