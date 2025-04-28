隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Credal retains data only as long as necessary (i.e., while accounts using it are in active status), after which the data is deleted or anonymized unless required by law to retain it for longer.

資料封存與移除政策 Credal will archive or remove customer data upon customer request. When accounts are voluntarily closed, all related data will be removed after 30 days.

資料儲存政策 Credal AI stores customer data in encrypted databases subject to industry-standard security.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud-hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Users can choose from various models offered by OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), and Google (Gemini)

LLM 保留設定 Please see response above.

LLM 資料租戶政策 We have DPAs or equivalent agreements executed with all LLM model providers, prohibiting and/or limiting storage, retention, and ability to train models on our users' data. Please refer to each provider's relevant docs for other terms/policies.