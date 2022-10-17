隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We have record retention processes designed to retain personal information for no longer than necessary for the purposes set out herein or as otherwise required to meet legal or business requirements.

資料封存與移除政策 Upon termination of this Agreement, Customer will immediately cease accessing or using the Railtown AI Platform. Within thirty(30) calendar days following termination, Railtown will, at Customer’s option, return to Customer or delete or otherwise render inaccessible any Customer Data that remains in the hardware or systems used by Railtown to provide the Railtown AI Platform. Users can submit requests to support@railtown.ai. It is reflected in the Terms of Service Page

資料儲存政策 We have implemented reasonable administrative, technical and physical measures in an effort to safeguard the personal information in our custody and control against theft, loss and unauthorized access, use, modification and disclosure. We restrict access to personal information on a need-to-know basis to employees and authorized service providers who require access to fulfil their job requirements.

資料中心位置 美國, 加拿大

資料託管詳細資料 Azure Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 Azure

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no