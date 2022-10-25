Zervise is designed to help your company build meaningful relationships with your customers and employees - putting customer collaboration and employee engagement as first priority.

- Create tickets in different channels - one for each department/team and then start collaborating .

- Organize your agents into channels, and share, assign and resolve fairly and quickly. Note that you’ll receive these updates only when the concerned ticket is assigned to you. You can assign a ticket/task to anyone in that channel and that person would immediately be assigned to the role of a service provider.

- A Dashboard for Service providers/agents would show all the information that is needed

- We will keep you updated about Major events such as SLA violation, and you will automatically receive notifications for all tickets being assigned to you in our Help desk.

- Then, you’ll be able to add quick replies or notes to your tickets directly from Slack. Collaborate as a team on tickets and stay updated using Slack direct replies, keep messaging with everyone at the same time.

- Zervise is available in French, German, Italian and English. You can sync up with your profile language by clicking on sync button. Now employees can create a ticket system on the fly using their existing Slack login credentials. Further Zervise on Slack Integration won’t need any additional cloud or services as it works within your Slack subscription and data stays with you with 100% control with you. In order to use this app, users must have an active Zervise account. Please contact our support team <contact@weanalyz.com> for more details.