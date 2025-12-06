Task and Project Management in Slack
Task tracking where your team already works, so they’ll actually use it.
Join 500,000+
Chaser users! :sports_medal:
Questions? Book a 15min demo: https://www.trychaser.com/demo
:heavy_check_mark: Uses your team's existing Slack accounts
:heavy_check_mark: No training or onboarding
:heavy_check_mark: 4x higher adoption vs traditional PM toolsNo extra tool to open
: Assign and complete tasks directly inside Slack.Zero learning curve
: No new tool to learn. No convincing your team. They'll actually use it.Automatic follow-ups
: Chaser follows up so you don't have to chase people down.Everything in one view
: Your in-Slack dashboard shows what needs attention across every channel.How to get started
1. Connect Chaser
to your Slack account.
2. Create a task in any chat, channel, or DM (set an owner + due date).
3. Your teammates can complete tasks right in Slack, no invites or signup needed.
4. Open your in-Slack dashboard for an overview of all your team's tasks.All the features you need to manage tasks in Slack
- In-Slack Dashboard
- Repeating Tasks
- Assigning to Groups (user groups, channels, or multiple people)
- Volunteer Requests
- Round Robin Queues
- Team Reporting
- Checklist Templates
- Task tracking across Connected Workspaces
- Integrations (including Zapier, AI agents, and more)
- API
- MCPSee Chaser in action:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L91JGM9o-CQLearn More: https://www.trychaser.com/