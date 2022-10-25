隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We collect and store the following data: - The OAuth token for your bot for Slack - The bot's webhook URL These two are critical to basic functionality are stored as long as the service is used.

資料封存與移除政策 To request deletion of this minimal data we do collect for core functionality, please email us at contact@NudgeNotifier.com. No personal data is collected, and what utility data is collected will be deleted within 90 days.

資料儲存政策 Your privacy is of utmost importance to us. It is NudgeNotifier.com's policy to respect your privacy regarding any information we may collect. We ask for the minimal possible information, and only when we truly need it to provide the service to you. We collect and store the following data: - The OAuth token for your bot for Slack - The bot's webhook URL To request deletion please email us at contact@NudgeNotifier.com.

資料託管詳細資料 Minimum to none data needs to be hosted. Only the bot for Slack's webhook url and OAuth token are stored in Google's Firebase Firestore under a strict security policy.

資料託管公司 Google Firebase