KAYAK Out of Office Generator

資料封存與移除政策

Data removal: Email. If you no longer want to receive marketing and promotional emails from KAYAK, you may click on the “unsubscribe” link in such emails to opt out of future marketing email communications. If you have a KAYAK account, you may also opt out of marketing emails in your account settings. Please note that even if you opt out of receiving marketing communications from one or all of our Services, we will still send you service-related communications, such as confirmations of any future bookings you make. Push Notifications (on Mobile Devices). You can use the settings on your mobile device to enable or turn off mobile push notifications from KAYAK. Text Messages. If you no longer want to receive text messages from KAYAK, reply STOP (or as otherwise instructed) to the text message. If you have a KAYAK account, you may also adjust your account settings to opt out of text messages. Cookies and Interest-Based Advertising. To exercise choices regarding cookies set through our websites or Services, as well as other types of online tracking and online advertising, see our Cookies and Interest-Based Advertising for more details. We currently do not employ technology that recognizes “do-not-track” signals from your browser. Application Location. As explained in more detail in the Information We Collect and Use section above, we collect information about your location if you enable location services through the settings in your mobile device, or with your consent, as may be required by law. You can change the privacy settings of your device at any time to turn off the sharing of this location information with our Services. If you choose to turn off location services, this could affect certain features of our Services. If you have specific questions about the privacy settings of your device, we suggest you contact the manufacturer of your device or your mobile service provider for help. Sharing with third parties. As described above in the How We Share Your Information section, we share your information with third parties for their own purposes or work with those partners to support their own marketing purposes. You can opt out of sharing your information with: Our group companies, for their own marketing purposes; Travel partners, for their own marketing purposes (including sending marketing communications and providing targeted advertising, promotions, and other offers Other business partners, who use information for their own marketing purposes You can opt out of such sharing by changing your KAYAK account preferences. You may also send such opt-out requests to us as described in the How to Contact Us section below. Access and Correction of Your Information. If you have created an online account with us and would like to update the information you have provided to us, you can access your account to view and update your information. You may also contact us as described in the How to Contact Us section below. Legal Rights. Where applicable under local law, you may have the following rights regarding your personal information: the right to access personal information we hold, and in some situations, the right to have that personal information corrected or updated, erased, restricted, or delivered to you or a third party in a usable electronic format (the right to data portability). Where applicable, you may also object to how we use your personal information if the legal basis for processing that information is our legitimate interest. Where we are using your personal information on the basis of your consent, and where applicable under local law, you have the right to withdraw that consent at any time. Where you have granted consent to receive direct marketing communications from us, and where applicable under local law, you may withdraw that consent at any time. If you wish to exercise the legal rights you may have under applicable law, please submit your request by using our feedback form