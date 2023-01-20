資料保留政策
If you are a Customer, we will Process your data for the duration of the Services.
資料封存與移除政策
Our customers are able to remove and update personal information and data without our involvement. Alternatively, for all other requests or to request deletion of your Personal Information, you can do so at any time by contacting us at info@myzenteam.com.
資料儲存政策
Our data storage center is in the European Union and has an information storage security certificate (ISO 27001), so you can rest assured that your Personal Data is safe with us.