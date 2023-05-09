資料保留政策
There is no personal data we store. However we only store the following those are required to post notifications to the user or channel. - channel ids where the subscriptions are created to receive notifications - workspace id and the access token to post the notifications These data is remains stored until user unsubscribe for the notifications or uninstalls the app from workspace.
資料封存與移除政策
After a certain amount of time has passed, this data is automatically and permanently deleted from the Scalr platform. The time data is retained is determined by a data retention policy. For more info, see https://www.scalr.com/privacy-and-cookie-policy
資料儲存政策
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures, which allow recovery from a major disaster. Customer Data and our source code are automatically backed up nightly. The Operations team is alerted in case of a failure with this system. Backups are fully tested at least every 90 days to confirm that our processes and tools work as expected.