Round Robin

資料保留政策
Data retention is product specific, and the data collected are the minimum essential for the functioning of the service. Data is retained only until it is needed, and when an account is closed or the product is shut down, all data is erased.
資料封存與移除政策
Data is retained only until it is necessary and when an account is closed or the product is shut down all data is erased. We also provide users the option to remove the data whenever they require it, in accordance with GDPR.
資料儲存政策
All our data are stored in our secure MongoDB cluster that is access controlled. No third-party access is provided to the recorded data.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted in Google Cloud and MongoDB Atlas