隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain personal data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected and processed, including legal, accounting, and reporting obligations. Retention periods are determined using data sensitivity, risk, processing purpose, and legal/regulatory requirements.

資料封存與移除政策 At the end of the applicable retention period, we securely delete or permanently anonymise personal data so it can no longer identify individuals.

資料儲存政策 Omnea's solution is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the London region (eu-west-2). Infrastructure and data storage for this deployment are located in this AWS region. Omnea uses managed data stores (including PostgreSQL on AWS Aurora) with automated backups and encryption at rest and in transit.

資料中心位置 英國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 GPT4.1-mini, Anthropic Haiku 4.5

LLM 保留設定 By default, AI model input/output content is not retained for model training by our managed model platform. Operational logs and observability telemetry are retained according to configured environment-specific retention policies.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Customer prompts and outputs are not used to train AI models. Data is logically isolated by organisation and processed only to generate responses.