資料保留政策
We retain personal data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected and processed, including legal, accounting, and reporting obligations. Retention periods are determined using data sensitivity, risk, processing purpose, and legal/regulatory requirements.
資料封存與移除政策
At the end of the applicable retention period, we securely delete or permanently anonymise personal data so it can no longer identify individuals.
資料儲存政策
Omnea's solution is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the London region (eu-west-2). Infrastructure and data storage for this deployment are located in this AWS region. Omnea uses managed data stores (including PostgreSQL on AWS Aurora) with automated backups and encryption at rest and in transit.
使用的 LLM 模型
GPT4.1-mini, Anthropic Haiku 4.5
LLM 保留設定
By default, AI model input/output content is not retained for model training by our managed model platform. Operational logs and observability telemetry are retained according to configured environment-specific retention policies.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Customer prompts and outputs are not used to train AI models. Data is logically isolated by organisation and processed only to generate responses.
LLM 資料常駐政策
AI processing is region-aware and runs within our configured AWS deployment regions, with contractual and policy controls applied for international transfers where required.