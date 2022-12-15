隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Retention periods for customer data are specified in the company’s Data Retention Procedure and adhere to compliance, regulatory, contractual, and organizational requirements. As per Parrot AI’s Data Classification Policy, data and systems are classified based on sensitivity and risk to the business. Systems and data are assigned owners who govern access and maintain safeguards designed to keep data confidential. Customer data and its retention are outlined further in the Parrot AI Privacy Policy document in the Data Security and Retention section. Each data owner establishes data retention schedules for information assets owned by them. Retention schedules adhere to any compliance, legal, contractual, and business requirements. Any conflicts between these requirements are resolved by legal counsel and business leadership.

資料封存與移除政策 Customer data is securely disposed of after its retention period passes, and any retained data is sanitized and anonymized. Parrot AI maintains a Data Disposal Procedure which outlines the steps taken after a customer’s contract or agreement has expired, or after the data’s retention period has elapsed. In some situations, depending on the agreed-upon terms, data may be retained by Parrot AI for a period of time. In all cases, data deletion is performed securely, such that the data cannot be recovered. The specific deletion method may vary based on the storage medium used. Each data owner ensures that disposal methods adhere to any compliance, legal, contractual, and business requirements.

資料儲存政策 We seek to protect your Personal Data from unauthorized access, use and disclosure using appropriate physical, technical, organizational and administrative security measures based on the type of Personal Data and how we are processing that data. Although we work to protect the security of your data that we hold in our records, please be aware that no method of transmitting data over the internet or storing data is completely secure. We retain Personal Data about you for as long as necessary to provide you with our Services. In some cases we retain Personal Data for longer, if doing so is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes or collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule or regulation. We may further retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Our data is hosted in Amazon AWS.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no