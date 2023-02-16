"Sticky" is your all-in-one personal sticky note assistant in Slack. With Sticky, you can effortlessly create and manage notes, either for yourself or for your team, with a focus on optimizing productivity and effectiveness.
Features
:eight_spoked_asterisk: Public and Private notes
- Create public notes in channels or jot private notes to yourself in any conversation so you don't miss anything.
:eight_spoked_asterisk: Label notes into "Categories"
- Labels help you to categorize and organize your sticky notes, making them easier to find and manage.
:eight_spoked_asterisk: Set custom reminders
- Set advanced reminders to notes and keep track of your work.
:eight_spoked_asterisk: Schedule notes for later
- If you don't want to share your note right away, you can schedule it to be posted at a later date and time.
Slash Commands1. /stick
• :pushpin: Create a new sticky note for a channel or a user.
• :eye: Set sticky note visibility as "Private" or "Public".
• :jigsaw: Label your stickies for easy categorization.
• :alarm_clock: Set one time or recurring reminders.
• :hourglass_flowing_sand: Schedule sticky notes for later.Usage:
/stick 2. /stickies
/stick [note]
/stick Call with Marketing Team
• :card_index_dividers: Access all your sticky notes in one place.
• :mag: Filter stickies by author, conversation and category.
• :memo: Update and delete sticky notes.Usage:
/stickies of [author] in [conversation] [category]
/stickies
— Show all stickies in workspace
/stickies of me in here
— Show all stickies of me in current conversation
/stickies of @user in #channel
— Show all stickies created by @user in #channel
/stickies of @user in #channel achievements
— Show all achievements created by @user in #channel
Pricing
$2.99 per workspace, per month, when billed yearly
$4.99 per workspace, per month, when billed monthly
Start a 14 day trial period today and enjoy all the features.No credit card required!
Start using "Sticky"
right now and make your work more productive.
For more details please visit https://www.chikirisoft.com/stickyHappy Sticking!
:memo: