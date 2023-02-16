隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to support@chikirisoft.com.

資料封存與移除政策 Users may request that we erase the data we hold about them at any time by reaching out to support@chikirisoft.com.

資料儲存政策 All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using AES-256-CBC encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Data is hosted in MongoDB Atlas

資料託管公司 MongoDb Atlas