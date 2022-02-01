Appy Pie Connect v2

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Appy Pie Strictly Follows GDPR policies and adhere to it for data retention. We will retain the personal information for as long as an Account is active or as needed to provide the Service(s). We will retain Data as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, maintain accurate financial and other records, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. If anyone wishes to terminate your Account or request that we no longer use your personal information

資料封存與移除政策 Upon request, Appy Pie will provide you with information about whether we hold any of your personal information. You may access, correct, or request deletion of your personal information by logging into your account or by contacting us at privacy@appypie.com. We will respond to your request within a reasonable timeframe.

資料儲存政策 AP collects such information only when it is necessary or appropriate to fulfill the purpose of the visitor’s interaction with AP, for example your name, address and phone number where needed. AP does not disclose personal information other than as described below, and visitors can always refuse to supply personal information, with the caveat that it may prevent them from engaging in certain Website-related and Application-related activities.

資料託管詳細資料 On AWS

資料託管公司 AWS