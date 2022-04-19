/tuple command, which will start a pairing session directly from a channel or DMs. Anyone can then join your call with a single click—couldn't be simpler! Participants will also have their Slack status changed, so that your coworkers know you're busy.Tuple is the best remote pair programming app, for macOS and Windows. Experience ridiculously crisp audio and video with crazy-low CPU usage, and no UI in your way. All participants get seamless keyboard and cursor control with a single click, and can draw on the screen while pairing.
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