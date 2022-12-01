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深入瞭解
GroupsTracker.com
登入以安裝
深入瞭解
說明
權限
安全性與合規性
GroupsTracker.com
is a tool to monitor Facebook groups for keywords.
Follows public and private Facebook groups. It sends alerts and notifications when there is a new post or comment with a keyword, even if you are not an administrator of the group.
GroupsTracker.com 可以執行：
在頻道與對話中執行動作
下載安全性與合規性資訊
下載 CSV
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的
說明中心。
一般
開發人員
EBROS Mariusz Rosa
總公司位置
皮特肯群島
服務條款
https://www.groupstracker.com/terms-of-service
隱私權與資料控管
資料保留政策
EBROS stores customer data for 5 years only for the purpose of providing the GroupsTracker.com Personal data: e-mail.
資料封存與移除政策
At any time, it is possible to inspect the data, correct it, delete it. Requests via: email: info@groupstracker.com, www contact form:
https://www.groupstracker.com/contact
資料儲存政策
Data are stored in MySQL databases - dedicated servers from OVH (France)
資料中心位置
法國
資料託管詳細資料
Dedicated servers (OVH).
資料託管公司
OVH
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
認證與合規性
隱私盾通知
https://www.groupstracker.com
GDPR 認可
https://www.groupstracker.com
資料刪除請求程序
Customers can make requests via: email, FB messenger, chat online.
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。
安全性
最新滲透測試日期
2022-12-01
可應要求為潛在客戶提供執行摘要
no
支援安全性聲明標記語言 (SAML)
no
具有專屬的安全性團隊
no
請聯絡相關人員以解決安全性問題
security@ebros.pl
漏洞揭露計畫
no
程式異常回報獎勵計畫
no
需要第三方授權/連線
no
此應用程式使用的第三方服務
Payments: Paypal, Libraries: nodeJS axios, aws-sdk, express, priomise-mysql,
使用權杖輪替
no