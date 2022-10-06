資料保留政策
Appogee HR applications and data are held in an infrastructure which offers full redundancy to eliminate single points of failure including server hardware, storage, networks and power. All data is additionally backed up twice daily at the application level to tertiary storage. Customer information is retained for 90 days after trial/licenses expiry and backup data is retained for 90 days.
資料封存與移除政策
Appogee HR applications and data are held in an infrastructure which offers full redundancy to eliminate single points of failure including server hardware, storage, networks and power. All data is additionally backed up twice daily at the application level to tertiary storage. Customer information is retained for 90 days after trial/licenses expiry and backup data is retained for 90 days.
資料儲存政策
Appogee HR Data is stored in a variety of database systems including Google Cloud Datastore, Google Big Query, MySQL, and Google Cloud Storage. Data is retained according to the policies described above.