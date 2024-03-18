Aikido Security

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Aikido retains service data for the duration of the customer’s business relationship with Aikido and for a period of time thereafter, to analyze the data for Aikido’s own operations, and for historical and archiving purposes associated with Aikido’s services. Aikido retains prospect data until such time as it no longer has business value and is purged from Aikido systems.

資料封存與移除政策 All personal data that Aikido controls may be deleted upon verified request from Data Subjects or their authorized agents. For more information on where and how long your personal data is stored, and for more information on your rights of erasure and portability, please contact us at: privacy@aikido.dev

資料儲存政策 Your personal data is stored by Aikido on its servers, and on the servers of the cloud-based database management services Aikido engages, located in Europe and in the United States. Aikido retains service data for the duration of the customer’s business relationship with Aikido and for a period of time thereafter, to analyze the data for Aikido’s own operations, and for historical and archiving purposes associated with Aikido’s services.

資料中心位置 愛爾蘭

資料託管詳細資料 Aikido is cloud hosted on AWS.

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes