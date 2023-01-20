Open Poll+

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 This app does not collect any information about you or your workspace except tokens given by Slack during app registration and data provided for poll creation. This app is free for use and we reserved right to delete any data at any time.

資料封存與移除政策 We do not remove data automatically, but you can request a data deletion. We will not making any backup once data is remove.

資料儲存政策 This app is free for use and we reserved right to delete any data at any time. We will not make any backup data for you.

資料託管詳細資料 In house, on premise

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no