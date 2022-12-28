隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Upon request by the customer made within 30 days after the effective date of termination or expiration of the service Agreement, Simpplr will make the customer data available for export or download as provided in the Documentation. After such 30-day period, Simpplr will have no obligation to maintain or provide any data, and as provided in the Documentation will thereafter delete or destroy all copies of the Data in Our systems or otherwise in Our possession or control, unless legally prohibited. There are two types of data - transactional logs and application data. Logs are stored for 30 days in an active state. Post that logs are archived for another 60 days in glacial storage. Post those 60 days (a total of 90 days) logs are deleted. Application data is retained for the duration of the service agreement. Once the agreement is terminated, the data is kept for 30 days post the termination date for the customer to download if they want to and it is deleted once the 30 days are over.

資料封存與移除政策 Upon request by the customer made within 30 days after the effective date of termination or expiration of the service Agreement, Simpplr will make the customer data available for export or download as provided in the Documentation. After such 30-day period, Simpplr will have no obligation to maintain or provide any data, and as provided in the Documentation will thereafter delete or destroy all copies of the Data in Our systems or otherwise in Our possession or control, unless legally prohibited. There are two types of data - transactional logs and application data. Logs are stored for 30 days in an active state. Post that logs are archived for another 60 days in glacial storage. Post those 60 days (a total of 90 days) logs are deleted. Application data is retained for the duration of the service agreement. Once the agreement is terminated, the data is kept for 30 days post the termination date for the customer to download if they want to and it is deleted once the 30 days are over.

資料儲存政策 Upon request by the customer made within 30 days after the effective date of termination or expiration of the service Agreement, Simpplr will make the customer data available for export or download as provided in the Documentation. After such 30-day period, Simpplr will have no obligation to maintain or provide any data, and as provided in the Documentation will thereafter delete or destroy all copies of the Data in Our systems or otherwise in Our possession or control, unless legally prohibited. There are two types of data - transactional logs and application data. Logs are stored for 30 days in an active state. Post that logs are archived for another 60 days in glacial storage. Post those 60 days (a total of 90 days) logs are deleted. Application data is retained for the duration of the service agreement. Once the agreement is terminated, the data is kept for 30 days post the termination date for the customer to download if they want to and it is deleted once the 30 days are over.