隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Attio retains data only as long as required to deliver our services. For comprehensive details on data storage, processing, and user rights, please consult our Data Processing Agreement (DPA).

資料封存與移除政策 Attio honours all data removal requests in full compliance with the customer rights under applicable data protection legislation; further details are outlined in our Data Processing Agreement (DPA) and privacy policy ( https://attio.com/legal/privacy ).

資料儲存政策 All customer data is encrypted at rest using industry-standard AES-256 encryption algorithms. Attio utilises an envelope encryption architecture, employing unique data encryption keys to ensure robust data isolation and security for every customer. For further details of Attio's Data Management Policies, please contact security@attio.com.

資料中心位置 比利時, 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Data is hosted in GCP.

資料託管公司 GCP

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 Sonnet 4.6, Opus 4.6, GPT 5.2, Flash 3,

LLM 保留設定 All LLM providers are configured with zero data retention. No customer data sent to Anthropic, OpenAI, or Google is retained by the providers, and none is used for model training.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Attio's operates in a multi-tenant architecture. Customer data sent to LLM providers is isolated per workspace and is not shared across tenants. Each API request is scoped to the authenticated workspace, ensuring strict logical separation.