資料保留政策
Attio retains data only as long as required to deliver our services. For comprehensive details on data storage, processing, and user rights, please consult our Data Processing Agreement (DPA).
資料封存與移除政策
Attio honours all data removal requests in full compliance with the customer rights under applicable data protection legislation; further details are outlined in our Data Processing Agreement (DPA) and privacy policy (https://attio.com/legal/privacy).
資料儲存政策
All customer data is encrypted at rest using industry-standard AES-256 encryption algorithms. Attio utilises an envelope encryption architecture, employing unique data encryption keys to ensure robust data isolation and security for every customer. For further details of Attio's Data Management Policies, please contact security@attio.com.
資料託管詳細資料
Data is hosted in GCP.
使用的 LLM 模型
Sonnet 4.6, Opus 4.6, GPT 5.2, Flash 3,
LLM 保留設定
All LLM providers are configured with zero data retention. No customer data sent to Anthropic, OpenAI, or Google is retained by the providers, and none is used for model training.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Attio's operates in a multi-tenant architecture. Customer data sent to LLM providers is isolated per workspace and is not shared across tenants. Each API request is scoped to the authenticated workspace, ensuring strict logical separation.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Data sent to Anthropic and OpenAI models is processed in the US. Data sent to Google models is processed in the US and EU.